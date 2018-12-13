A child, a sheriff's deputy and another person were killed in a three-car crash Wednesday night in Las Animas County, the Colorado State Patrol said.
Sheriff's deputies were responding to a domestic violence call about 8 p.m. when two patrol cars collided with a car headed in the opposite direction on Colorado 12 just east of Valdez, State Patrol said.
Killed were Taelor Roybal, 23, and her passenger Ezekiel Valdez, age 1, both of Trinidad.
Sheriff's Sgt. Matthew Moreno, 37, of Trinidad was declared dead on arrival at Mount San Rafael Hospital.
Deputies Kenny Lopez, 22, and Trent Gomez, 25, were injured.
The highway was closed for seven hours and reopened at 3 a.m. Thursday.