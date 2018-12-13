GazetteSlate.jpg

A child, a sheriff's deputy and another person were killed in a three-car crash Wednesday night in Las Animas County, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Sheriff's deputies were responding to a domestic violence call about 8 p.m. when two patrol cars collided with a car headed in the opposite direction on Colorado 12 just east of Valdez, State Patrol said.

Killed were Taelor Roybal, 23, and her passenger Ezekiel Valdez, age 1, both of Trinidad. 

Sheriff's Sgt. Matthew Moreno, 37, of Trinidad was declared dead on arrival at Mount San Rafael Hospital.

Deputies Kenny Lopez, 22, and Trent Gomez, 25, were injured.

Pedestrian killed by semi on I-25 identified as 19-year-old man

The highway was closed for seven hours and reopened at 3 a.m. Thursday.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Load comments