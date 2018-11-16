A previously deported felon was arrested in the mugging of two at-risk women at stores in Colorado Springs and Castle Rock, police said.
Pamela Pomar, 32, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of crimes against an at-risk adult, three counts of identity theft and three counts of theft from a person, all felonies, Colorado Springs police said in a news release.
The offenses occurred in September at Whole Foods, TJ Maxx and Big Daddy's Burger Bar in Colorado Springs and a Panera Bread in Castle Rock.
The incident at the TJ Maxx on Bloomington Street involved a 71-year-old woman who was shopping, police said. The woman was approached by Pomar and another unidentified female and, while one of the two sparked a conversation with her, the other nabbed her wallet from her purse.
They later charged more than $2,500 on her credit cards, police said.
Pomar is a Peruvian national associated with a group of up to 25 others who have committed crimes targeting elderly women across the county. Pomar is linked to eight other cases in Colorado since 2014 and 17 cases nationwide, said police.
Police anticipate a second warrant to be issued for Pomar's partner.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Garcia at 444-3121, Stetson Hills Division of the Colorado Springs Police Department.