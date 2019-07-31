20190629_104106(0).jpg
The track field outside of Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy where two men died Satruday morning.
A 17-year-old male was arrested Tuesday in a double homicide in June on the campus of a Colorado Springs school, police said.

The teen, whose name has not been released because he's a minor, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Kevin Santana-Villa, 18, and Diego Cruz-Aceves, 22.

Police found Sanata-Villa's body on the school's track after neighbors reported hearing shots fired at the school at 4220 E. Pikes Peak Ave. about 5 a.m. June 29.

Cruz-Aceves was found nearby, severely wounded, police said. He later died at a hospital.

