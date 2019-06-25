A 17-year-old arrested in a series of burglaries last year in east Colorado Springs has escaped from Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center in Golden, the state Department of Human Services said Tuesday.
Quinn Scaggs is considered a "violent offender," the DHS news release says. He was reported missing from his room shortly after midnight Tuesday. Authorities suspect he removed the window from his ground floor room and used bed sheets tied together to escape over the perimeter fence.
Golden Police managed the search of the campus and surrounding area and will be conducting the criminal investigation, the release says. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office searched using police dogs, and the Boulder Police Department used a drone, but Scaggs wasn't found.
In April 2018, Colorado Springs police asked for the public's help finding Scaggs, who was then wanted on suspicion of second-degree burglary "and additional crimes," police said. Surveillance photos were released of him allegedly committing an armed burglary.
He allegedly broke into vehicles and homes in the Springs Ranch neighborhood, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
The status of the burglary case is unclear, but Scaggs was taken to Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center after he was convicted of possession of a handgun, said DHS spokeswoman Madlynn Ruble.
The facility is an "intensive, secured treatment program for 140 male juvenile offenders," the release says.
Scaggs is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, the release says. He has blond hair, blue eyes and a tattoo above his right eyebrow of the word "loyalty." Anyone who sees Scaggs is asked to call 911.