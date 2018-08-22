A man whose body was found lying in the road outside a vehicle Aug. 16 in northeast Colorado Springs has been identified as 28-year-old Michael Dewayne Booker of Colorado Springs, the El Paso County Coroner's Office said Wednesday.
Police arrested Davin Carrera, 31, of Colorado Springs on suspicion of first-degree murder with extreme indifference shortly after the Coroner's Office identified the victim.
Booker was found dead in the 2100 block of Roundtop Drive about 3:30 a.m. after a report of shots fired, said police spokesman Lt. Howard Black.
Carrera has an extensive criminal past. He was sentenced to eight years in prison after being found guilty of felony aggravated robbery in 2006, then to another four years in 2012 for an attempt to escape a felony conviction.
Carrera is a registered sex offender. He was found guilty of failing to register in 2012 and 2005.
Booker's death is the 19th homicide this year in Colorado Springs. At this time last year, the city had seen 20 homicides, Black said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.