A cat in Wyoming with plague is the third feline in the state in six months to contract the disease, according to health officials.
A Johnson County cat, known to wander outside near its home in Kaycee, was infected with bubonic plague, according to lab results from the University of Wyoming. The other two infected cats were in Sheridan and Campbell counties.
The cat recovered, according to a spokeswoman for the Wyoming Department of Health. The last time a human in Wyoming contracted the plague was in 2008.
For more on this story visit NBCNews.com.