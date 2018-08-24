A caption under Terry Salt’s high school yearbook photo declared, “He provides the seasoning.”
Rock Salt, 74, laughed at the pun as he gave a tribute to his father during a celebration of life service Thursday afternoon.
Laughter was more common than tears as friends and family members talked about the retired lieutenant colonel, former El Paso County commissioner and longtime math teacher at Sproul Junior High School in Widefield School District 3.
Terry Salt was kind, generous and known as a true gentleman, many said. He died Tuesday at age 97.
He deployed to Italy as a B-24 pilot during World War II after enlisting in the Army Air Forces in 1942. Shortly after the war, he took a break from the military to sell flour for Pillsbury, said Rock, the oldest of Terry’s six children with his first wife, Jane.
Jane didn’t like him flying, but Terry finally admitted to her that he wasn’t happy not serving.
He re-enlisted in the Army, fighting in the Vietnam War and deploying to Korea shortly after the armistice there. He retired in 1969.
“What you hear today is ‘band of brothers,’ just the incredible bond,” said Rock Salt, who served in the Army for 30 years. “With my dad, it was more — I’m trying to think of a word other than patriotism, but it was more of a sense of doing something important. Doing something for the country.”
Salt was elected to the Board of County Commissioners in 1978 and served two terms. It was a part-time job, but he left his teaching job when he was elected so he could give it his full attention, said his son Pat Salt, 66.
“Dad did not feel comfortable giving it a part-time status,” Pat said. “He felt it was just too important a job to do part time.”
His obituary says he “fought hard for his positions, compromised to find a solution, yet moved on to the next challenge when he lost.”
After six years as a county commissioner, he returned to teaching.
After retiring from Sproul Junior High School, he volunteered teaching GED classes at the county jail and at the nonprofit Ecumenical Social Ministries.
He taught math until age 90, stopping only because he could no longer drive, said his daughter Muffet Salt McKay, 69.
“No kid of his wouldn’t know math,” McKay said, laughing as she recalled asking him for help and ending up with extra homework.
Several years after Jane, his wife of 62 years, died in 2006, Terry moved to the Liberty Heights retirement community, where he met his second wife, Mickey. They married in December 2012.
A funeral Mass for Salt will be held at noon Friday at Divine Redeemer Catholic Church, 927 N. Logan Ave.