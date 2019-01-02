Longtime World Wrestling Entertainment personality Gene Okerlund has died at the age of 76, the WWE announced Wednesday.
Okerlund, who was often referred to as "Mean Gene," was among the entertainment company's most recognizable faces for nearly two decades, working as an interviewer, announcer and commentator.
WWE did not specify the cause or manner of Okerlund's death in its release.
A South Dakota native who later resided in Florida, Okerlund got his start with the American Wrestling Association before moving to WWE in 1984.