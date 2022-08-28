A motorist driving the wrong way on Interstate 25 was killed in a head-on crash with two other vehicles early Sunday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

First responders received a 1:48 a.m. emergency call about a vehicle driving in the wrong direction in the northbound lanes of I-25 from Briargate Parkway, police said in a news release. Moments after the initial call, officers were notified of a head-on crash near the Woodmen Road exit.

Investigators determined that the southbound vehicle collided with two vehicles headed north.

“The driver of the wrong way vehicle was found deceased on scene,” police said.

The occupants of the other two vehicles were taken to local hospitals, police said. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

