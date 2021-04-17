A Colorado Springs motorist who ran head-on into a police patrol car Friday night had been driving on the wrong side of the road, according to police.
Andre DeJesus, 55, faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence, police said.
Just before 10 p.m. Friday, a police officer heading north on North Academy Boulevard was preparing to make a left turn onto Flintridge Drive when a southbound vehicle hit the officer’s squad car head-on, according to police. DeJesus was identified as the driver of the southbound car.
No injuries were reported, and damage to the patrol car was described as “moderate.”
DeJesus, who has three prior alcohol-related convictions, was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, police said.
In Colorado, driving under the influence is considered a felony if the motorist has at least three previous DUI-related convictions, according to the state’s crime statutes. Felony DUI is punishable by up to six years in prison and $500,000 in fines.
