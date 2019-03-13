Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Periods of rain and snow this morning, then turning windy with snow this afternoon. Snow will be heavy with blowing and drifting possible. High near 40F. Winds NNW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow and ice expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.