A man was driving the wrong way on North Academy Boulevard when he crashed into a Falcon police cruiser early Wednesday.
The officer turned on the cop lights after realizing the wrong-way driver, Gustavo Niz-Martin, was heading north in the southbound lanes of Academy. Niz-Martin failed to stop and hit the police cruiser head-on. The accident happened about 12:30 a.m. south of Dublin Boulevard.
The officer and Niz-Martin were uninjured.
Niz-Martin allegedly tried to leave the scene, but was arrested several hundred yards down the road, police said. He was evaluated for driving under the influence, but was later released. Niz-Martin was served a hit and run charge, police said.