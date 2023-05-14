Colorado Springs police on Friday arrested a man who allegedly caused a head-on collision while trying to elude officers, according to a news release.
Thomas Griffith, 26, could face several felony and misdemeanor charges including illegal drug possession, vehicular eluding, obstructing police, and driving under the influence, police said.
At about 7:45 p.m., Friday, officers saw a “suspicious vehicle” near Memorial Park and tried to approach it. When they got close, the vehicle took off, driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes of Pikes Peak Avenue and hitting another vehicle head-on, officials said.
After the collision, the driver exited the car and tried to get away on foot, but officers “utilized a taser to safely apprehend the suspect,” police said.
A subsequent search of the suspect and vehicle turned up enough evidence for police to arrest Griffith for possession of illegal narcotics.
No injuries were reported for Griffith, the arresting officers, or the other motorists involved in the crash.
