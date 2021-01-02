Two Pueblo County sheriff’s deputies who were wounded during a Friday afternoon standoff are recovering at home, according to a news release.
The alleged shooter, 48-year-old Eddie Lovins, faces two counts of second-degree attempted murder, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies attempted to speak with Lovins at his home Friday after he allegedly threatened to blow up Tennessee state office buildings, the release stated. Lovins began shooting at the deputies, hitting one in the head and another in the shoulder, until a tactical team subdued him with a beanbag round from a shotgun and arrested him, officials said.
Lovins told authorities that his house was wired with explosives, but none were found in an overnight search, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The wounded deputies were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital late Friday night, according to the release.
“Inside a couple short hours, every deputy there dodged bullets, managed a very real explosives threat, and assured their loved ones they were okay, and they did it with a cool head and a great level or professionalism,” Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor said in a statement.
Lovins may face more charges in connection with the bomb threats.