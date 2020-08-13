Police are investigating a possible shooting Thursday involving two vehicles just east of the Olympic Training Center, Colorado Springs police said.
The two vehicles pulled up next to each other about 4 p.m. near Swope and Platte avenues and the occupants began firing, police said.
Police believe a man who showed up later at a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound may be tied to the incident. No information was available about his injuries or condition.
No arrests have been announced and no suspect information was released.