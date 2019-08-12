A man with a gunshot wound sought help early Monday at a Colorado Springs homeless shelter, police said.
Workers at the Springs Rescue Mission, 5 W. Las Vegas St., called police about 4 a.m. when the man walked in for help, saying he was shot in the woods near the building.
Gazette news partner, KKTV, reported that the man was shot in the arm and is expected to survive.
The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officers were investigating in the area of South Tejon Street and East Las Vegas Street.