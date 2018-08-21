Colorado Springs Police Officer Cem Duzel, wounded in a gunbattle Aug. 2, was moved out of the intensive care unit Monday, police reported Tuesday.
Duzel, 30, remains in serious condition, though, at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, said police Lt. Howard Black.
“He just keeps fighting,” Black said.
The five-year police veteran was shot in the head when he encountered an armed man east of the Olympic Training Center.
Karrar Al Khammasi, 31, an Iraqi refugee who avoided deportation despite a criminal history, is being held in El Paso County jail on a $1 million bond on suspicion of multiple crimes, including attempted murder of a police officer, weapon possession by a previous offender and menacing, all felonies.
Khammasi also was wounded.
Meanwhile, pounds of greeting cards for Duzel “are just flooding in here,” Black said. Cards can be delivered to the Police Operations Center downtown at 705 S. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903, addressed to the attention of Lt. Howard Black.
“Visitation continues to be restricted by doctors and family,” police said in a Facebook post. “Please respect this request. For the time being, all visitation is by invitation only.”