What's the best car anti-theft device against millennials and Gen Zers?
A stick shift.
A teen and two other would-be carjackers tried to steal a man's car just after 10:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Jet Wing Circle.
They didn't get far, though, because none of the carjackers was able to shift gears properly, police said. They ran off, instead, with the victim's cellphone.
Police caught one teen, whose name and age were not released.
The victim was sitting in his car with the engine running when he was assaulted, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.