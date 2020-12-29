A man who tried to rob a bank in northeastern Colorado Springs Monday escaped, police said.
Colorado Springs police were called to 4190 Austin Bluffs Parkway shortly before 3 p.m. where a man entered a Chase Bank and slid a note to a teller demanding cash and threatening that he had a gun, although no gun was seen.
The cashier was behind a bulletproof separator and refused to give the man any money, police said.
The man ran out of the building eastward but police did not catch the suspect.
The attempted robbery is under investigation.