This article is the final in a series of reports on the war in Ukraine’s effect on Eastern European countries. It is written by two Colorado College students traveling through the region.

BATUMI, Georgia • This seaside port city on the country's western edge is about 100 miles south of Russian-occupied territory. Colloquially dubbed “Las Vegas of the Black Sea,” Batumi is home to rocky beaches, grand hotels and numerous casinos.

But since the war in Ukraine began, Batumi’s demographics have shifted. Within the last year, Russian, not Georgian, has become the most commonly heard language as waves of Russians fleeing south have flooded into the city.

Batumi’s streets reflect this influx. Currency exchange shops, becoming more and more necessary for Russian citizens withdrawing money in the wake of Western financial sanctions, are commonplace throughout the city. All offer transactions for Russian rubles.

Vendors, too, cater to the new market. As a bus from Tbilisi arrived in the city square, taxi drivers, shopkeepers and landlords surrounded its exits, eagerly offering their services in brisk Russian to the disembarking passengers.

While the city is renowned for its tourist appeal, its newer visitors are not necessarily temporary. As Vladimir Putin continues pushing his forces into Ukraine, the city has become a permanent destination for migrant Russians looking to establish a steady life abroad amid chaos at home.

“They are finding and creating their economic niche in the country — opening their cafes, their restaurants, especially in Batumi,” said David Matsaberidze, professor of international relations at Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University. According to Matsaberidze, this new economic wave is the latest component of a gradual Georgian shift toward overdependence on the Russian economy.

But in addition to a dependency on Russian goods, Matsaberidze says, the economy is now becoming dependent on Russian people.

“As for getting jobs, it’s basically jobs that they are creating for themselves,” said Matsaberidze.

But while Russians fill an economic role in the country, it comes at a price. With a relatively small economy, Georgia was not prepared for a significant population influx, and negative impacts of the Russian migration have become more and more apparent as the conflict continues.

“I would say that it became a difficult country to live in the moment the Russians arrived,” said Daria Polkina, a Russian woman now living in Georgia. “It’s a country that’s difficult to live in mostly for the locals, sadly. And this is also why the Russians encounter negativity. Because the rent went skyrocketing; because the prices in shops skyrocketed.”

Even amid rising costs, Polkina has found an indefinite home in Georgia. “I am very grateful for the fact that they even allow us to live here.”

But while citizens, businesses and government institutions are generally accepting of the incoming population, some experience anti-Russian sentiment, reporting xenophobic comments in bars and at bus stops. Some businesses do not even allow Russians inside. On one occasion, according to Polkina, local police intended to ticket a group for jaywalking until the authorities realized the perpetrators were not, in fact, Russian.

Coming south and renouncing the Kremlin has not necessarily paved an easy path.

However, inside Georgia and its eastern neighbors, Armenia and Azerbaijan, some residents’ nostalgia for the Soviet Union manifests in pro-Putin sentiments. In Armenia, one Russian man, who wished to remain anonymous for security reasons, was held at gunpoint until he praised Putin’s leadership.

Even with economic and social challenges, many of the Russians living here do not consider returning home.

“Of course I have dear memories of my childhood there. Of course I have friends there, family there,” said Polkina. “But when it comes to the government and the politics, and when it comes to what, right now, has become of Russia, I hate it.”

“I was scared to actually be in Russia,” said one Russian man, who now lives in Georgia. Although he had long-ago filed documentation about medical conditions that made him ineligible for military service, Russian authorities claimed to have lost the records and added him to the list of potential draftees.

“They can do whatever they want with the documents you have to make you go to war," he said. "They can pull up stuff like that,” he said.

But even after fleeing their home country, expatriates find themselves caught in the middle of a distinct political conflict within Georgia, where Russian influence battles Western ideals.

Russian forces occupy 20% of the country. Meanwhile, the Georgian legislature mandates that the European Union flag hangs from every government building despite the fact that Georgia is not a member of the political and economic bloc.

After the nation applied in March 2022, the EU listed political and economic reforms Georgia would need to undergo in order to gain union status. The highlighted areas of improvement included government transparency, judicial accountability and mechanisms to ensure free elections.

As Georgia tries to better understand its place in the international sphere, Russian migrants attempt to do the same amid a fast-growing diaspora. Many Russians raised on pro-Kremlin propaganda are now experiencing the West for the first time. And some, while they have enjoyed the benefits of living outside of Russia, remain underwhelmed by life outside its borders.

“It’s sad,” said the Russian man. “Sometimes it is not as safe here as I could have thought it could be.”

Even so, Russia’s continued militarism, both domestically and abroad, has led many expatriates to rethink their national identity. Some are looking to gain their Georgian citizenship and have no intentions of returning to their homeland.

“Russia is going to hell,” said the Russian man.