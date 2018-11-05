DENVER • An Airbus A380, the world's biggest passenger airliner, was forced to land in Denver because someone on board the double-decker jet had a medical problem Sunday night.
It was the first time "the whale," as the plane is nicknamed, landed at Denver International Airport, and it's not expected back anytime soon, the Colorado Sun reported.
The Air France flight from Los Angeles to Paris was diverted to DIA, which has one of the longest runways in the U.S. and can easily accommodate an A380. The airport also can handle one of the planes at a gate.
DIA serves carriers Lufthansa and British Airways, which both have the A380 in their fleets. But there are no plans for any airline to begin using the four-engine plane in Denver.