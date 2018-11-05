DENVER — An Airbus A380, the world's largest passenger airliner, was forced to land in Denver because someone on board the double-decker jet had a medical problem.
The Colorado Sun reports it was the first time the airplane, nicknamed "the whale," landed at Denver International Airport, but it's not expected back in the Mile High City anytime soon.
The Air France flight from Los Angeles to Paris was diverted Sunday night to Denver, which has one of the longest runways in the U.S. and can easily accommodate an A380. The airport also can handle one of the planes at a gate.
DIA has carriers — Lufthansa and British Airways — that have the A380 in their fleets, but there are no plans for any airline to begin using the four-engine plane in Denver.