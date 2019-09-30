An unprecedented mountain bike race for Colorado Springs is being planned for September 2020.
A media advisory sent Monday by Visit Colorado Springs said the four-day event will be held on the slopes of Pikes Peak, "utilizing dirt roads, four-wheel paths and mountain bike singletrack in the Rocky Mountain backcountry."
The race is to be "world-class," the advisory said, "offering a supported mountain bike adventure and a $50,000 prize purse" — an impressive sum for established events, let alone one in its first year.
Micah Rice is listed as the executive director of the race, sponsored by RockShox, a leading manufacturer of bicycle suspensions that's based in the Springs.
Rice, previously an organizer for USA Cycling, said in a phone call Monday that details would be unveiled 10 a.m. Tuesday. An announcement is scheduled then at USA Cycling headquarters.