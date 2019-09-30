OLD STAGE ROAD
Mountain bike rider Russell Finsterwald trains on Old Stage Road Wednesday, August 27, 2014. Flooding about a year ago made the road impassable for vehicles but it will re-open to traffic Friday afternoon. Finsterwald will be part of an introductory press conference for a planned mountain bike race Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Photo by Mark Reis, The Gazette

 MARK REIS THE GAZETTE

An unprecedented mountain bike race for Colorado Springs is being planned for September 2020.

A media advisory sent Monday by Visit Colorado Springs said the four-day event will be held on the slopes of Pikes Peak, "utilizing dirt roads, four-wheel paths and mountain bike singletrack in the Rocky Mountain backcountry."

The race is to be "world-class," the advisory said, "offering a supported mountain bike adventure and a $50,000 prize purse" — an impressive sum for established events, let alone one in its first year.

Micah Rice is listed as the executive director of the race, sponsored by RockShox, a leading manufacturer of bicycle suspensions that's based in the Springs.

Rice, previously an organizer for USA Cycling, said in a phone call Monday that details would be unveiled 10 a.m. Tuesday. An announcement is scheduled then at USA Cycling headquarters.  

