cop lights.jpg

A construction worker killed Monday when a forklift rolled on top of him at a parking garage construction site in Woodland Park has been identified as Robert Ummel.

Ummel was employed by Executive Custom Construction Inc., said Mike Perini, a spokesman for the company.

The accident was reported about 9:15 a.m. at a worksite at Charis Bible College. The cause is under investigation, Perini said in an email.

Click here for more local public safety news and updates.

Mean Streets: Unusually high number of pedestrians, mostly homeless, killed in 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Load comments