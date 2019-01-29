A construction worker killed Monday when a forklift rolled on top of him at a parking garage construction site in Woodland Park has been identified as Robert Ummel.
Ummel was employed by Executive Custom Construction Inc., said Mike Perini, a spokesman for the company.
The accident was reported about 9:15 a.m. at a worksite at Charis Bible College. The cause is under investigation, Perini said in an email.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.