Work to replace an aging bridge on one of Colorado Springs’ major east-west thoroughfares has been postponed to avoid possible creek channel flooding this summer, project officials announced Friday.
Construction is now set to begin this fall to replace a deteriorating 47-year-old bridge on Airport Road over Spring Creek. The new structure will reduce flood risk and improve pedestrian access, project officials said. The work is expected to be complete in 2022.
Once anticipated to start this spring, bridge reconstruction will now take place in the fall “to avoid the risk of Spring Creek channel flooding and washout typically associated with summer monsoon rains,” according to the project website.
Crews will install “temporary improvements” at Airport Road and Marjorie Lee Drive to enable normal traffic operations through the summer, the website states.
Because Spring Creek drains a densely developed watershed and tends to flood, creating hazards for motorists and pedestrians when creek flow overruns the roadway, crews will dredge the channel below the bridge to allow floodwaters to pass below it. New sidewalks will be added across the bridge on both sides of Airport Road to accommodate pedestrian traffic in an area dependent on accessibility.
The existing bridge is a three-celled concrete box culvert, 42 feet wide and 5 feet high. The new bridge will be a two-celled concrete box culvert, 44 feet wide and 9 feet high.
The existing crossing is about 75 feet long; the new crossing will be about 90 feet long. Airport Road over Spring Creek will have two through lanes each way, a left turn lane and sidewalks on both sides of the road.
Additionally, Colorado Springs Utilities will relocate water, sewer and gas lines that run under the bridge. Utilities work is continuing as crews replace about 2,500 feet of existing sewer line with a larger 42-inch pipe. The work is expected to be completed in the spring, the project website states. Project officials anticipate a four- to six-week road closure during final sewer construction, planned to take place between April and May.
Utilities will also relocate additional gas lines prior to work beginning on the bridge replacement, and waterlines will be relocated under the bridge during bridge reconstruction.
A project update released Friday stated Utilities will work in the area during the next few weeks to accommodate planned power loss across the bridge during its reconstruction. Utilities has permanently removed one power pole, is moving another and relocating streetlight switch feeds.
Road closures will occur throughout the project.
One lane of westbound Airport Road between Academy Boulevard and Audubon Road will remain closed until about mid-March to complete the gas work and power pole relocation, officials said.
One lane of eastbound Airport Road, between just east of Chelton and Audubon roads, is to remain closed through April to accommodate construction access to the work area for sewer work on Valley Hi Golf Course. Speed limits are reduced to 25 mph through this construction area.
Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout construction.
The estimated project cost, including design, is as much as $12 million, project manager Clyde Pikkaraine previously told The Gazette. The bridge replacement will cost around $4.4 million, according to the Pikes Peak Regional Transportation Authority. Pikkaraine said the sewage line replacement is also around $4 million.
The bridge replacement is one of several voter-approved Pikes Peak Regional Transportation Authority projects through 2024.