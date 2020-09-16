Work is halfway complete on a project that will one day connect Powers Boulevard to Interstate 25 on Colorado Springs’ far north side.
The $65 million project began in December and is set for completion in summer 2021, according to the project website. It includes construction of a four-lane divided highway between I-25 and Voyager Parkway, south of North Gate Boulevard.
Another project will extend Powers from Colorado 83, where it now ends, to Voyager Parkway. Funding has not been secured for this final link, according to the project website.
The new interchange will provide direct access to the Polaris Pointe retail complex on the city’s north side. Polaris Point includes dozens of businesses, including Bass Pro Shops and Magnum Shooting Center. To access the development, drivers coming from I-25 have to travel on a heavily trafficked stretch of North Gate Boulevard.
The full-access interchange design includes six new bridges. According to a project newsletter, construction is complete on both new northbound I-25 bridges, which carry the highway over future Powers Boulevard ramps.
Drivers may see increased activity along the freeway’s east side while Wildcat Construction crews pave northbound I-25 and the ramp transition areas. Project leaders do not expect traffic impacts during paving activities, since all work will occur behind a temporary barrier wall, the project newsletter states.
Later this month, crews will also reconfigure the North Gate Boulevard off-ramp from northbound I-25. A temporary detour will be in place for about a month.
Four other bridges are also under construction, according to the project website. Earlier this month, crews set the last of 45 bridge girders slated for the project.
Additionally, crews will accelerate work in the center median this winter, when northbound I-25 traffic moves into its new permanent configuration, according to the newsletter.
Detour pavement and temporary support walls will be removed after the traffic switch so crews can travel underneath the new northbound I-25 bridges to reach the median work area and eliminate traffic impacts along the freeway, the newsletter says.
The project will be financed with bonds, to be repaid by revenues from Polaris Pointe. The plan also includes drainage upgrades and intersection improvements.