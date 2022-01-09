Job1 for the Broncos’ new head coach is leadership.
George Paton distinctly defined his principal pursuit preference Sunday.
Finding “the right leader,’’ he said.
One excellent contender who has been a leader, a winner and a defensive coordinator and a head coach in three Super Bowls should be the early leader in the clubhouse.
Dan Quinn.
The Broncos’ fifth coach in nine seasons doesn’t necessarily have to be an offensive coordinator or a defensive specialist or “a play-caller’’ and could have head coaching experience or not, Paton emphasized.
“The No. 1 priority is leadership,’’ he said, continuing to stress the characteristic.
George’s message was delivered directly in a white dress shirt in a Zoom conference with 48 media hangers-on who heard the message. Leader, leader, leader.
Paton said his search of potential possibilities will be “wide open, an open book’’, and he emphasized that that the Broncos “are going to get it right.’’
As expected, the GM wouldn’t reveal any candidates’ names before the exploration begins Monday, but he will “take my time. I’m not in any hurry.’’ He will consult with John Elway, the president of football operations who was responsible for hiring the past four head coaches (John Fox, Gary Kubiak, “leader of men” Vance Joseph and Vic Fangio), but whose five-year contract is over soon. CEO Joe Ellis, who definitely will be gone before next season, said Sunday that the general manager may confer with him on business aspects regarding the new coach and contract, but that Paton will make the final determination by his very own self.
Paton probably will consider as many as two dozen contenders, but is anticipated to interview personally and by Zoom fewer than 10.
Memo to aspirants: Promote and persuade Paton you possess powerful leadership.
Fangio, dismissed Sunday morning, was praised extensively by Ellis and Paton, who called him “as the best coach I’ve ever been around.’’ However, “at the end of the day, we had to make this move.’’
The head coach, who said recently he “absolutely’’ would return next season, failed in three seasons to win enough games at home and against division rivals, and, truthfully, Fangio lost the loyal fan base, media sycophants and the executive branch of the ownerless franchise. Finally, he ordered a field goal when a touchdown try was demanded. No man is an island, but Vic was on one at the end.
His mistake was comparable to coach Lou Saban’s “Half-A-Loaf’’ refusal to attempt to break a tie (before overtimes) and ran out the clock in the Broncos’ 1971 opening game.
Fangio’s successor as Broncos 18th head coach (including interim coaches) probably will be on Paton’s original list that would include former NFL head coaches Quinn, Doug Pederson, Leslie Frazier, Todd Bowles, Jim Caldwell, Raheem Morris and Jim Harbaugh, and offensive coordinators Brian Daboll, Kevin O’Connell, (Coloradan) Mike McDaniel, (Colorado’s) Eric Bieniemy, Nathaniel Hatchett, Byron Leftwich, Kellen Moore and Brian Callahan (who started in coaching with the Broncos from 2010-15) and Chiefs quarterback coach Mike Kafka.
Quinn, who is not the Mighty Quinn from the Manfred Mann song, had the mighty “Legion of Boom’’ that shut down the 2013 record-setting Peyton Manning and the Mile High-Wire Broncos’ offense (that scored 33 or more points in 12 regular-season games) in Super Bowl XLVIII, 43-8. The Seahawks were first in defense the following season, but lost the Super Bowl to the Patriots on an interception.
Quinn was named Falcons head coach in 2015 and hired assistants from the Mike Shanahan tree – offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, Matt LaFleur, Rich Scangarello and Mike McDaniel. He also brought ex-Broncos coaches Bobby Turner and Richard Smith onto the staff.
A year after the Broncos won Super Bowl 50, Atlanta reached the championship game and was ahead 28-3 over the Patriots before blowing the advantage, then the Super Bowl in overtime.
Quinn lost his assistants and, in 2020, his job.
Fangio coached the third-stingiest defense this season. The 51-year-old Quinn, the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator, has the top unit in the league and an opportunity at another Super Bowl.
Paton and Quinn were together with the Dolphins when they were young in 2005-06 and the head coach was Nick Saban.
The two could reunite 16 years after as leaders of the resurgent Broncos.
