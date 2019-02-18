Since Angie Curry moved to south Woodmoor east of Monument about two years ago, she and her neighbors have hiked on 135 acres of open space nearby. But those days might be coming to an end since the land has been listed for sale for $4.75 million.
The property, being marketed by Quantum Commercial Group Inc., is zoned for half-acre single-family homes, and residents fear that the wildlife and walking trails will give way to such houses.
Curry said she bought her house with the understanding that the Walters open space, named for the family that owns it, never would be developed. Now she’s on the Woodmoor Open Space Committee, which is raising money to try to buy and preserve the land.
The committee is negotiating with the landowners. Since November, people whose property borders the open space have pledged money to the committee, which was preparing to make its third offer for the land.
“The open space is one of the reasons we picked our house,” Curry said. “The open space itself provides this large, expansive land that makes us really feel like we’re in Colorado.”
Co-Chairwoman Tish Norman said the committee has reached 76 percent of its fundraising goal. But with negotiations ongoing, Norman did not want to disclose dollar figures.
“The property owners have been very gracious to work with us,” she said. “We look forward to negotiating a final deal with them.”
Residents take turns mowing walking paths through the open space. If the committee buys the land, it could be donated to the local homeowners association with the stipulation it be maintained and never developed.
Norman said she, too, bought her house thinking the open space wouldn’t be developed.
“It’s the reason we moved to south Woodmoor,” Norman said. “We have to keep open space here. We want to keep the wildlife. We want to keep the views for the people. We want people to be able to enjoy the beauty of Colorado.”
Curry said, “The best part about this whole thing has been the neighbors coming together. A lot of us didn’t even know each other before this. All of us who border the open space are coming together and becoming friends. Even if we fail, it will be a very positive effort.”
The Woodmoor homeowners association tried more than a decade ago to reach an agreement with the property owners to designate the land as a conservation area. In 2005, then–HOA President John Ottino was part of this effort to keep new homes from being built on that land. But without a legally binding agreement, the space remained up for grabs.
Ottino, who often walks the open space with his dog, said he became concerned when he saw someone appraising the property one day. Then the land went on the market last May.
“I knew the day would come when the property owners would want to sell the 135 acres,” he said. “That day has come.”