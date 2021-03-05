WOODLAND PARK • The city will solicit applications from the community to fill the mayoral seat left vacant after the death of former Mayor Val Carr last month.
The Woodland Park City Council voted 5-1 Thursday to advertise the open position for 30 days, collect applications and then consider them at the next regular meeting following the 30-day period.
City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq said by email Friday she hoped to open the application period Monday. Interested applicants will need to submit a letter of intent and resume, she said. The announcement will be posted on the city’s website, social media and the local newspaper.
If no candidate receives a majority of votes from the council to be appointed to the role, the council may call a special election to fill the vacancy, City Attorney Geoff Wilson said. The council is not required to call a special election to fill the open seat, he said.
A special election must occur at least 90 days prior to a regular municipal election, Leclercq said. It could cost the city as much as $20,000.
Woodland Park’s next municipal election is April 5, 2022.
Until the mayoral seat is filled, Mayor Pro Tem Hilary LaBarre is serving as Woodland Park’s chief elected official.