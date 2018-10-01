A judge has ordered Woodland Park to pay more than $130,000 to a developer who sued in 2016, alleging that the city’s Downtown Development Authority failed to convey to him a promised piece of property at the heart of the mountain community.
Fourth Judicial District Judge Gregory Lyman found that the DDA had failed to hold up its end of a 2013 deal with Arden Weatherford of Woodland Park Beer Garden. The authority was to convey part of Woodland Station, south of U.S. 24 near Center Street, if Weatherford acquired another nearby parcel and cleared out the propane tanks that were on it.
About six months after the deal was signed, Weatherford had bought the second parcel and cleared out the propane tanks, his attorney, Stephanie Brewer, wrote in the lawsuit.
The authority breached the contract because it did not work with Weatherford to replat the Woodland Station lot, as was required by the agreement before land could be transferred to him, Lyman ruled Thursday. The judge ordered the authority to pay him $133,586.54 in damages plus interest and some of his court costs.
Weatherford, who hoped to open a beer garden on part of the lot, paid $2,250 in liquor license fees and more than $4,000 in plumbing, surveying, grading and gravel work at the site, the court order says. And when he removed the propane tanks, the value of the city’s Woodland Station property increased by about $127,000.
“Mr. Weatherford is pleased with the award, but is ultimately truly disappointed that the will of a few created such adversity and thwarted the advancement and development of Woodland Park,” Brewer wrote in a statement.
“Unfortunately, the effect was to prevent the construction of mixed use commercial/residential structures with an outdoor community gathering space themed in German Bier Garden style, which Mr. Weatherford believes would have further advanced the urban feel and goal of attracting young professionals to the area.”
The DDA argued that Weatherford failed to meet his obligations because he did not prepare documents for the replatting or submit a final plat application. DDA attorneys also said another agreement for the development superseded and replaced the deal on which the lawsuit hinged.
The case was heard during an eight-day trial in late May and early June.
“I am disappointed with the outcome and the cost associated to defend the lawsuit,” Mayor Neil Levy said in a statement Friday. “But it’s time to turn the page. Moving forward, City Council along with the DDA Board, need to work together to establish a new direction for the welfare of our Community.”
The Downtown Development Authority, controlled by a nine-member board, was created to encourage and facilitate development, redevelopment and economic growth.
It is primarily funded by tax-increment financing, by which authorities issue bonds for redevelopment projects and repay them later with the increased taxes collected in the redeveloped area.
The northeast quarter of Woodland Station is now home to Woodland Hardware & Home, but the rest of the land is undeveloped, said DDA Treasurer Tanner Coy.
The land contested in the lawsuit, known as “Lot 2,” is the portion most accessible and visible from U.S. 24, Coy said.
City leaders hope that Woodland Station will one day be pedestrian-friendly open space and commercial, residential and mixed-use development. But because downtown businesses are struggling and the area isn’t attracting developers, the authority plans to use the space now for outdoor events such as farmers markets and festivals, Coy said.
“For the first time in seven years, the land is unencumbered with no contracts or disputes,” he said. “Ownership resides with the public, who is paying for it, and the full development potential of Woodland Station remains intact.”