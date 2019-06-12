One person died in a shooting in Woodland Park late Tuesday, police said.
Police were called to the 600 block of North Pine Street at 6:40 p.m. for a person in distress and heard a gunshot when they arrived. The person was in the home of a neighbor, who had called police.
When police tried to talk to the person inside, they heard a second gunshot.
Deputies from Teller County Sheriff's Office then showed up to assist police, according to a news release from the police department. About four hours later, just before 11 p.m., the sheriff's emergency response team entered the home and found the person dead, the news release said.
The deceased person has not been publicly identified. The manner and cause of death will be determined by the county coroner.