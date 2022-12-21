The Woodland Park School District RE-2 board of education unanimously voted to select an interim superintendent at Wednesday’s meeting, speaking over jeers and pushback from dozens of attendees who came to voice displeasure over the decision.

If he accepts the offer, Kenneth Witt will serve in the position for six months. The board will then appoint another interim in his place.

“Just looking at your guys’ faces and stuff, I can see it. I can sense the tension in the room,” board member Cassie Kimbrell said. “But I also have spoken with Ken Witt, and I was there in the interview, and I talked with him [about] his experience and what I believe that he can bring to this community.”

Board Vice President David Illingworth described Witt as a "pioneer in education" with a proven record for obtaining desired results, having worked with schools of all sorts, from high-achieving to special needs-oriented to fully online. What's more, he said, Witt puts kids first.

But his selection makes little sense to Woodland Park High School junior Alyx Rosado, who said she does not understand why the board is adamant in pushing for an unpopular candidate when the position is temporary.

Co-Interim Superintendents Tina Cassens and Del Garrick, who are the district chief of operations and chief of staff, respectively, began splitting superintendent duties in July for what was then an indeterminate amount of time. The two have since helped build a culture of trust within the district, according to board President David Rusterholtz. However, Rusterholtz said he hopes Witt will be able to provide a fresh, outsider's perspective.

Witt currently serves as the executive director for Education reEnvisioned BOCES and previously served as president of the Jefferson County school board 2013-2015 before the community ousted him via a recall vote, according to reporting by the Pikes Peak Courier. If he accepts the terms of the interim superintendent contract, he will step into the role at a yet-to-be-announced date.

“Everyone feels steamrolled over this,” Rosado said. “They’re supposed to be representing us and working for us, and despite our protests, despite us obviously being upset about him, they don’t care.”

Rusterholtz said the decision to hire an interim rather than a permanent superintendent is in part to protect the district’s financial interests. There is a payout associated with board members who resign or are terminated, as was the case with the previous two superintendents.

Former Superintendent Matthew Neal resigned earlier this year, and in 2020, former Superintendent Steve Woolf mutually agreed with the district to terminate his contract after an arrest on charges of driving under the influence.

The board announced its intention to hire Witt at a Dec. 7 special meeting, in which Witt was named the sole finalist for the position. Students at Woodland Park High School were quick to respond.

A large group staged a protest outside their school on Dec. 14, primarily voicing concern over Witt’s lack of experience as an educator and controversial attempt at changing history curriculum in Jefferson County, which ultimately led to his recall.

“They said the community’s so divided right now, but in reality the community is brought together against these guys,” Woodland Park High School senior Chase Stel said. “It’s literally only those four against the rest of the community.”