The Woodland Park School District Board of Education and Superintendent Stephen Woolf have reached a mutual separation agreement, with Woolf leaving the district effective Monday, according to the district.
Wolf had been placed on paid administrative leave in October pending the outcome of an external investigation, according to the district. The move presumably is related to Woolf's arrest earlier this fall on suspicion of DUI.
On Tuesday night the board voted unanimously to terminate his contract "by mutual agreement of the parties," according to the district. On Wednesday the board and Woolf released a joint statement saying that the decision had been made in consideration of an incident that took place on Aug. 28.
"The district is appreciate of Mr. Woolf's job performance during his employment," the statement read. "Mr. Woolf is thankful to have served the Woodland Park School District Board of Education, teachers, staff, students and parents. Both parties look forward to serving the community and wish each other well."
The case report The Gazette obtained from the Teller County Sheriff's Office detailed how Woolf's vehicle had hit a tree near the community of Florissant on the night of Aug. 28. After the deputy responding to the crash smelled alcohol on Woolf's breath, he conducted several roadside sobriety checks, which the report states that Woolf failed.
Readings from two Breathalyzer tests Woolf voluntarily took at the Teller County jail showed a blood alcohol level of 0.114, which is above Colorado’s legal limit of 0.08.
The district's assistant superintendent, Linda Murray, will continue to serve as the interim superintendent for the remainder of the school year.
Woolf began the job as superintendent of schools in July 2018. According to his current contract, which was renewed for three years on Sept. 18, Woolf earns an annual salary of $140,700.
Listed among the reasons cited in his contract that could trigger a firing was "misconduct materially injurious to the district or its students."
Gazette reporter Debbie Kelley contributed to this report.