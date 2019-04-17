Woodland Park police have ended a two-month search for remains of Kelsey Berreth at the Midway Landfill without finding any evidence of her presumed murder.
"This is not the outcome that we had hoped for," Miles De Young, Woodland Park Police Chief, said in a news release. "We knew going into this search that there was a chance we would not locate Kelsey or evidence related to her disappearance."
The search that began in late February consisted of an area of 135 by 32 feet, requiring a 9 foot deep dig. The dump is 250 by 125 feet and 25 feet deep, police said.
Berreth, 29, was last seen in public on Thanksgiving Day at the Woodland Park Safeway with her 15-month-old daughter. Authorities believe she was killed at her Woodland Park townhouse.
Patrick Frazee, 32, of Florissant has been charged with first-degree murder and solicitation to commit the murder of his fiancee, who is the mother of their child.