The two-month search of the Midland Landfill in Fountain where investigators believe Kelsey Berreth's burned body was dumped by her fiance has ended without finding her remains, Woodland Park police said Wednesday.
"This is not the outcome that we had hoped for, but we knew going into this search that there was a chance we would not locate Kelsey or evidence related to her disappearance" Police Chief Miles De Young said in a news release.
Before the search began Feb. 25, the Colorado-based volunteer organization NecroSearch International narrowed the search to an area 135 by 32 feet and 13¼ feet deep.
"Law enforcement officials and other experts have completed a highly detailed search of an area" that is 65 by 32 feet, digging 13 feet deep, the release says. "This is the primary search area identified by NecroSearch International as having the highest probability of locating evidence relating to her disappearance."
Berreth's fiance, Patrick Frazee, 32, is facing six felony charges: two counts of first-degree murder under different theories, three counts of solicitation of murder and tampering with a body. He remains held without bond at Teller County jail with an arraignment scheduled for May 24.
Not finding Berreth's body could make convicting Frazee more difficult, potentially raising seeds of doubt in jurors' minds about whether the victim is still alive, said defense attorney Shimon Kohn of Colorado Springs, who is not involved in the Berreth case.
"It's definitely a victory for the defense — a small victory, but a victory nonetheless — because now, there will always be that residual doubt in the jurors' minds," Kohn said.
Kohn compared it to the movie "Gone Girl," in which a man is accused of killing his wife who has gone missing. In the movie, it is ultimately discovered that the wife was alive and trying to frame her husband for murder.
"Of course, a real-life case can't be compared to a movie, but jurors have watched movies, and there will always be that residual doubt whether she's still alive and just ran off and left her child behind — which may be unlikely, may not be. I don't know anything about the case other than what I've read about it.
"As far as the defense goes, there will be a residual doubt in the jurors' minds, potentially, whether what the testimony and the evidence that it points to is accurate or not."
Berreth, 29, was last seen in public on Thanksgiving Day at the Woodland Park Safeway with her 15-month-old daughter. Authorities believe she was killed later that day at her Woodland Park townhouse.
Berreth's mother, Cheryl Berreth, who lives in Idaho, reported her daughter missing Dec. 2.
The couple, who did not live together, frequently dropped their daughter off back and forth between her townhome in Woodland Park and his 35-acre property in Florissant. According to search warrants, Frazee reacted so aggressively to hospital staff after their daughter's birth that Social Services was called to determine if the mother was in danger.
In February, a Colorado Bureau of Investigation agent testified that Krystal Jean Kenney, an Idaho nurse and Frazee's mistress, gave investigators an account of her involvement in the alleged murder.
Frazee allegedly blindfolded Berreth with a sweater, telling her he wanted her to guess the fragrance of a scented candle, then beat her to death with a baseball bat, according to testimony by CBI agent Greg Slater.
After the killing, Frazee reportedly stuffed Berreth's body in a black bag, put it in the back of his pickup and home where he had Thanksgiving dinner with his family.
Kenney showed investigators where Berreth's body was allegedly burned on Frazee's property. FBI evidence technicians and a Colorado Department of Public Safety arson investigator studied the alleged burn area and found evidence of accelerant, but no remains. Frazee reportedly told Kenney he would “scoop her up” and dispose of her remains in a landfill or elsewhere.
In the months before Berreth's disappearance, Frazee allegedly tried three times to get Kenney to kill Berreth, she told investigators.
In trying to Kenney's help, Frazee claimed Berreth was a “terrible mother” who abused their 14-month-old daughter, authorities have said, adding there is no evidence that the child, who is in the temporary custody of Berreth's parents, was harmed.
In late September, the couple discussed drugging Berreth's coffee, and Kenney went so far as to knock on Berreth’s door posing as a neighbor with a caramel macchiato from Starbuck’s, Berreth’s favorite drink. Although Kenney said she handed Berreth the drink, she hadn’t put drugs in it, as she and Frazee allegedly had discussed.
Angered, Frazee later asked her to attack Berreth with a metal pole, which he supplied, and with a baseball bat, Kenney told authorities. Each time, Kenney said, she lost her nerve.
On Nov. 22, Frazee called Kenney in Idaho and said, "You got to get here now. You got a mess to clean up," Slater testified.
Kenney told investigators that Frazee wanted to create the appearance that Berreth had left town of her own will — partly by sending messages from the victim's phone.
"You don’t know how hard it was to go have Thanksgiving dinner after killing her," Frazee allegedly told Kenney, according to Slater.
Kenney said she spent three to four hours in Berreth’s townhome, bleaching the walls and floors, removing the curtains and couch pillows and hunting for a tooth that Frazee said had been knocked out, Slater said.
If Frazee pleads not guilty, a trial would be scheduled at his May arraignment.
The Gazette's Ellie Mulder contributed to this story.