The Woodland Park police chief retired from his position Thursday after investigators looking into workplace conduct complaints against him recommended his termination.
Chief of Police Miles DeYoung announced his retirement in a July 1 letter after a meeting with the Woodland Park city manager, Michael Lawson, which came as an investigation into DeYoung's conduct, launched in May, came to a close, according to a Thursday statement from Lawson.
On May 13, DeYoung was put on routine administrative leave after a Woodland Park police officer filed a conduct complaint against him. That complaint launched an investigation into DeYoung's workplace conduct, which was carried out by a third party, JEH Consulting, LLC. That investigation concluded with an executive report that claimed DeYoung had violated city workplace conduct policies in a variety of ways, including gender bias, harassment and intimidation investigators said was intentionally directed at women, according to the statement.
The state of the Woodland Park Police Department was "dire," investigators said in the report, and those circumstances would only be improved if DeYoung was terminated, according to the statement.
“Our officers dedicate their lives to protecting our community every day. They deserve to do so without having to live in fear of their own command staff," Lawson said in the statement. "We cannot and will not tolerate gender bias or discrimination or harassment of any kind within our police department or city as a whole.”
DeYoung, who was appointed to the position in 2015, was the sixth chief in the history of the Woodland Park Police Department.
Lawson said DeYoung's retirement had nothing to do with the criminal investigation being conducted by the Teller County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations, which placed two Woodland Park police commanders on "routine paid administrative leave" in mid-June.
Woodland Park will be hiring an interim police chief in the next few weeks, Lawson stated.
DeYoung could not be reached for comment Thursday evening.
Pikes Peak Courier reporter Pat Hill contributed to this report.