Woodland Park’s police chief was placed on paid administrative leave following allegations the department received about “his conduct in the workplace,” a city official said Friday.
Chief Miles De Young was placed on leave Thursday and will return pending the results of the investigation, said Michael Lawson, acting city manager. The allegations are not criminal in nature, he added.
Lawson declined to provide details on the allegations, citing the active investigation.
De Young, who was appointed chief in 2015, was trained as a military police officer and a psychological warfare specialist through the U.S. Army Reserve and Minnesota Army National Guard, according to the city’s website. He has worked as a patrol sergeant at three law enforcement agencies, as well as an emergency medical technician and as a wildland firefighter with the U.S. Forest Service.
Cmdr. Ryan Holzwarth will serve as acting chief, Lawson said.