missing woman (copy)

Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young speaks about the arrest of Patrick Frazee Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in the murder of his fiance Kelsey Berreth, during a news conference at the Woodland Park, Colo., City Hall. The Gazette, Christian Murdock

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK

Woodland Park’s police chief was placed on paid administrative leave following allegations the department received about “his conduct in the workplace,” a city official said Friday.

Chief Miles De Young was placed on leave Thursday and will return pending the results of the investigation, said Michael Lawson, acting city manager. The allegations are not criminal in nature, he added.

Lawson declined to provide details on the allegations, citing the active investigation.

De Young, who was appointed chief in 2015, was trained as a military police officer and a psychological warfare specialist through the U.S. Army Reserve and Minnesota Army National Guard, according to the city’s website. He has worked as a patrol sergeant at three  law enforcement agencies, as well as an emergency medical technician and as a wildland firefighter with the U.S. Forest Service.

Cmdr. Ryan Holzwarth will serve as acting chief, Lawson said.

Reach Olivia at olivia.prentzel@gazette.com.

Twitter: @oliviaprentzel

Tags

Load comments