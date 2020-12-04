Woodland Park Assistant City Manager Michael Lawson was appointed acting city manager Thursday, a little more than a week ahead of Darrin Tangeman’s final day as the city’s head boss.
Tangeman, who took the helm as Woodland Park’s city manager in September 2018, announced his resignation in late October. On Jan. 4, he will begin a new position as the manager of Truro, Mass. on Cape Cod, according to a news release from the town. Tangeman’s final day with the city of Woodland Park is Dec. 11.
"It’s been an honor to represent our community and our incredibly talented and committed staff and City Council," Tangeman said at his last City Council meeting Thursday. "I’m proud of what our staff and community members have been able to accomplish over the last few years, including this time during the current pandemic. ... I remain inspired and encouraged by the strong spirit of volunteerism from so many of our community members. I really hope that City Council, city staff and our community will strive to focus their efforts and energies in the future to always make Woodland Park a better place to live, work and play."
Addressing Lawson, Tangeman said, "You will learn and grow immensely during your time with Woodland Park. The city and our community is fortunate to have you aboard."
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Lawson will fill the city manager position permanently. Mayor Val Carr said in an email to The Gazette on Wednesday that the city plans to open an application process to fill the position, to "allow equal opportunity."
In October, Lawson was hired as the city’s assistant manager, a position Tangeman created during his tenure as city manager. Previously, those duties were handled by City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq, as well as former city clerks.
Before coming to Woodland Park, Lawson worked as a management analyst for the city of San Diego, and then with the city of Aurora for more than 12 years in various roles, including manager of citywide special projects, interim community development manager, interim city clerk, finance and budget program manager and finance and budget program administrator.
He has a degree in political science with a concentration in public law from the University of California, San Diego, and a Master of Public Administration with concentration in local government from the University of Colorado, Denver.