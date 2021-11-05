WOODLAND PARK • A Friday morning fire in the kitchen of the Woodland Park Middle School caused an evacuation of students and staff. No injuries were reported.
The fire was reported at about 11:15 a.m. at the 600 E. Kelley's Road school, and Woodland Park fire and police emergency response teams were dispatched immediately, states a news release from the district.
"The fire department cleared students and staff to return to the school, as it was safe. The safety of our students and staff remains a top priority and I appreciate everyone who provided support and assistance,” said Mathew Neal, Woodland Park School District RE-2 superintendent, in the release.