Robert Gieswein, a man suspected of participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, has turned himself in to the Teller County jail and will be turned over to the FBI, officials reported Monday.
Federal authorities said the Woodland Park man with ties to a militia group attacked police during the riot, court papers show.
Gieswein, 24, is suspected of assaulting a federal officer, destroying government property as well as aiding and abetting destruction of government property, obstructing official proceedings, entering a restricted building, and disorderly conduct, an arrest affidavit filed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.
Authorities said video and photos show Gieswein pushing against a temporary barrier between police officers and a crowd of rioters then spraying an unidentified substance at an officer. Later footage showed Gieswein encouraging rioters to break a window at the Capitol building, which he later entered, bat in hand, court papers said.
Authorities alleged Gieswein is aligned with the Three Percenters, a domestic militia group that they say is anti-government. The affidavit also said multiple photos on Gieswein's Facebook showed him posing with the Three Percenters flag and making hand signs used by the group.
Authorities said Gieswein operated a private paramilitary training group in Woodland Park known as the Woodland Wild Dogs. Court papers say patches from that group spotted in photographs and surveillance footage were used to track down Gieswein. The photos and video footage of the riot were compared Gieswein's Colorado driver's license and social media accounts.
In a news interview with Gieswein the day before the riot he said, "we need to get the corrupt politicians...out of office and they need to be imprisoned," along with antisemitic rhetoric, authorities said.
According to state license records, Gieswein was a certified nurse aide at Cripple Creek Care Center, before his license expired in January 2019.
Gieswein turned himself to the Teller County jail at around 5 p.m. Monday evening, according to officials.
Teller County officials reported that Gieswein will be handed over to the FBI pursuant to their arrest warrant Monday evening.
At this time, Colorado officials said they have limited information about Gieswein, because he is not wanted on any local charges. Local officials also do not have information about the militia group that Gieswein is reportedly connected to.
The Gazette's Tamera Twitty contributed to this report.