At 5:23 a.m. on June 27, less than two miles into his planned 200-mile bike ride, Woodland Park resident Grant Drummond was struck by a car in Pueblo West. Seven minutes later, Drummond’s wife, Gina, was informed that Grant would be transported to Parkview Medical Center via Flight for Life.
“The first thing I did was grab the kids, who were at home, and knelt down for a prayer,” Gina recalls. “I got in my car and drove to the hospital and watched the trauma team work on Grant through a window. It was the most horrifying thing I’ve ever seen.”
Grant was unresponsive from the time the accident occurred. He and his sister, Gwen Steves, had just begun their ride when Grant was hit by a car from behind. The car was traveling an estimated 55 mph and showed no signs of braking. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound athlete was thrown from his bike and rolled three times before landing 45 feet from where he was struck.
Gwen, who has had EMT training, was able to keep Grant stable until Flight for Life arrived. Their brother, Seth, arrived on scene and gave much needed help.
Grant’s injuries that day included a severe traumatic brain injury, several skull fractures, several broken vertebrae and a broken jaw. He’s been in a coma since the accident.
“It’s a miracle he’s alive,” Gina said. “We are grateful for the Lord’s protection of his body.”
Gina’s life, and that of the family’s five children — Pepper, Orion, Sage, Hunter and Regan (ages 15 to 23) — has been turned upside down in the nearly two months since the accident.
“I know this will be a long road, but I know the Lord will heal him” Gina said. “Grant is a man of surprises. I told the doctors, ‘Grant will surprise you!’ Grant is an incredible man.”
Orion Drummond, 21, a former three-sport athlete at Woodland Park High School, said his dad is a fighter. “He wasn’t supposed to survive the accident, the first night, the first week, but here he is still pushing ahead,” Orion said. “Even though he’s not home with us physically, we can feel him around us. I know he’s watching me. Watching us.”
On July 21, Grant was moved by ambulance from Parkview to Kindred Hospital in Denver and placed in long-term acute care. While he has been in a state of deep unconsciousness, life has gone around him. His 43rd birthday was Aug. 5.
“I’m thankful for the tender mercies,” Gina said. “He’s been off a ventilator for four weeks and his heart and lungs are strong. He does open his eyes and straighten out his head to the sound of voices.
“We’re all just waiting for Grant to reach that next level of awareness. That next level of consciousness. Right now he’s still in that place of sleep and awake.”
Just last week, Grant showed signs of improvement, Gina said. “He is starting to move his arms and legs more and is also beginning to give resistance when we move his arms through passive range of motions.”
A world-class triathlete and distance runner, Grant was as physically fit as any man his age, if not more, when he was struck. His resume includes finishing the Leadville 100 in just over 24 hours, multiple Pikes Peak Marathons, eight full-length Ironman competitions, and countless triathlons of all sizes.
Gina, an avid athlete herself, has competed alongside her husband in 14 marathons.
She said Grant was riding in Pueblo on June 27 because a race he planned on competing days earlier in Lubbock, Texas, was canceled by organizers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As were getting in our truck on June 24 to head to Texas we got word that the race canceled.” Gina said. “Since the race was canceled, Grant and his sister decided to meet at Gwen’s house a few days later and do a 200-mile bike ride in Colorado.”
Grant and Gina, 18-year residents of Teller County, celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary on June 22. They own two businesses in Woodland Park — Drummond Construction and Drummond Plumbing.
Grant was in constant training mode. He was up by 4 a.m. every day riding his stationary bike inside the family’s home. He worked hard during the day and trained in the afternoons, early evenings and weekends. The end of each long day was he and Gina’s cherished time together.
“I love my life with Grant,” said Gina, who first met Grant at a church dance in Pueblo when the two were in middle school. “I’m one of those lucky women. I wake up with a smile on my face.
“It used to be my favorite time of the day was when we went to bed. Now, that’s the worst time for me. I don’t like to go to sleep. I wake up in the morning and my first thought is, ‘How do I do this?’”
Six days a week, Gina drives the 86 miles from her home to Kindred to spend the allotted four hours of visitation time with Grant. She reserves the seventh day, usually Saturdays, for Grant’s family. He is the second of 11 children.
“I need to be with him. This is the hardest thing in the world,” Gina said. “If I could pick a worst torture, it would be this. Not hearing his voice tears me up. There are days it hurts so much I feel like it will destroy me. I don’t know how to find joy in this world without him.”
Gina draws her biggest strength from her faith.
“The Lord works miracles around us every day,” she said. “I have witnessed so many miracles so far in this injury. Grant is a grower. He’s a learner. He’s a doer. With the Lord’s help he will do it.”
Gina has managed to experience some joy in recent weeks. The morning of Grant’s birthday, Gina and more than a dozen family members did a planned run from Grant’s crash site in Pueblo West to the helicopter pad at Parkview Medical Center. The 17.6-mile journey began at 6:02 a.m., the time the helicopter took off with Grant aboard.
The runners wore T-shirts that read: “Figure it Out,” one of Grant’s life mottos.
“That’s something Grant would have wanted,” Gina said of the run. “If he could, he would have been right there with us running the course.”
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Grant’s family with mounting medical bills at gf.me/u//ykdf67. It shows many family photos of the details of Grant’s journey over the last couple of months. As of this writing, more than $27,000 has been raised toward a $750,000 goal.