WOODLAND PARK • The Woodland Park City Council on Thursday night will consider approving a request by Andrew Wommack Ministries and its Charis Bible College to rescind a decade-old agreement with the city to develop future student housing as a taxable enterprise.

In 2012 Christian evangelist Andrew Wommack agreed to privatize future student housing that would be subject to a property tax. The dorms are on the cusp of being built and on Thursday night Wommack's representatives will ask the City Council to approve his request to forgo property taxes.

Property tax revenue, under the existing planned-unit development (or PUD), would be split between six taxing entities: the city, Teller County, and local library, fire, ambulance and school districts.

The City Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 220 W. South Ave., Woodland Park. The meeting will also be broadcast online.

Residents who want to make public comment on the matter at Thursday's meeting must sign up ahead of time. Click here to sign up for public comment.

Public comments will be heard in the order requests are received, officials said. Public comment is limited to three minutes per person.

The city posted on its official Facebook page that a large, standing-room only crowd is expected at the meeting. An overflow room will be set up if City Council chambers reach capacity, they said.

Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District leaders are against revising the agreement. They've argued property taxes from the campus are necessary so they can add more staff to address expected growth in calls for service.

Wommack has argued that tax-exempt status should be upheld with the dormitory project because Andrew Wommack Ministries, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit which includes Charis Bible College, is a constitutionally tax-exempt entity under state and federal laws.

He has also argued the privatized model they considered in 2012 no longer works financially due to the economy and other factors.

Additionally, the council will consider a request to increase the future student dorm buildings' maximum height from 35 feet to 45 feet.

City staff recommends the council approve both requests, according to meeting documents.

For information on the meeting and how to attend via Zoom, click here.