WOODLAND PARK • The Woodland Park City Council on Thursday passed a resolution condemning Gov. Jared Polis’ “unlimited use of executive orders” during the pandemic, asking the state legislature to vote on whether the governor’s actions meet the requirements of protecting public health and safety.
The resolution passed 4-2, with Mayor Pro Tem Hilary LaBarre and council members Stephanie Alfieri, Rusty Neal and Jim Pfaff in favor. Councilwoman Kellie Case and Councilman Robert Zuluaga voted against the resolution.
“The Governor has circumvented the representative balance of government, wherein emergency powers are limited and requires the legislature to convene to discuss and vote on any additional extension that would infringe on Coloradans’ liberties,” the town resolution reads.
Council members do not approve of repeated extensions of executive orders, according to the resolution. The first disaster declaration order, issued March 11, 2020, has been amended and/or extended 20 times since then. Polis most recently extended the state’s disaster emergency declaration tied to the pandemic on Feb. 15, where it remains in effect through Wednesday, unless extended again.
The extensions “negate legislative due process and (abuse) the emergency powers temporarily granted to (Polis) under Colorado statutes; for when a state of emergency shows itself to operate in perpetuity; (sic) it becomes a state of tyranny,” the resolution reads.
Businesses should evaluate their own establishments and their capacity to safely accept customers, and individuals should use their best judgment when entering any store, according to the resolution. Council members encouraged residents to continue following public health orders and “take reasonable measures” to ensure their safety and the safety of others.
Requests for comment from state lawmakers were not immediately returned Friday.
The resolution, which has no effect on state mandates or restrictions, was a modified draft of an earlier resolution the council considered Feb. 4, condemning Polis’ COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and gatherings as unconstitutional. The controversial draft resolution stalled on a 3-3 vote because former Mayor Val Carr was, at the time, hospitalized with COVID-19 and could not break the tie.
When the council convened two weeks later to reconsider the item, just two days after Carr died of COVID-19, the council again postponed the resolution.
Resident Bob Volpe told council members Thursday he felt the resolution “mocks all the progress the state health department and the governor have made” in combatting the virus.
Considering the mayor’s recent death, loosened restrictions across Teller County, and newer, more contagious variants of COVID-19 circulating the country, the resolution “is ill-timed, smacks of partisan vindictiveness, is irresponsible and is counter-productive when the vaccine roll-out is on the verge of defeating this virus,” Volpe said.
Neal said he and LaBarre, who both helped revise the original draft, “went to great lengths” to structure the resolution so it did not mock the governor “after he had just made some major concessions” to change determinants for each of the levels on the state’s color-coded COVID-19 dial.
Volpe said the council should instead consider passing a resolution encouraging residents to wear masks and get vaccinated.
“We’re not restricting people taking positive action to protect themselves,” Pfaff said. “What we are doing is stating that it is not the government’s prerogative to decide for citizens, or businesses, or for any other entity or individual in this state, and certainly in this community, from taking every precaution that they see as necessary.”
Zuluaga said he did not support the resolution because it was not strong enough.
“I do not see in this revision the courage to stand up for your rights as citizens,” he said. “… I would like to see that we stand up, we make a voice if we’re going to say something in a resolution that has no teeth, that we say something that defends your unalienable rights as citizens.”