March is Women's History Month. One of the most important times in the history of women in the United States was the 1920s, when former rules of etiquette were discarded and women demanded the opportunity to live their lives free of many existing social norms, especially social norms that were not applied to men.

Mabel Barbee Lee was a graduate of the class of 1906 at Colorado College. She returned to the campus from 1921 to 1929 to serve as dean of women, just when the “Roaring Twenties” hit campus social life with full force. She wrote a valuable memoir of her experiences.

Dean Lee found that “freedom was the campus war cry in 1921.” As the new Dean of Women, she was “greeted by the fulsome breath of prohibition and the clanging discords of hot jazz.” Many of the women students had become rebels, seeking self-expression at the same time as a college education.

Clothing showed the effects of the 1920s version of women’s revolution. Skirts climbed from just above the sidewalk to barely covering knees. “Shorn hair cluttered the floors of beauty parlors” as young women wanted short, bobbed hair. Even nice young women smoked cigarettes, drank alcohol, and danced to “the roistering, unladylike Charleston.”

At the start of the 1920s, the quality of female minds was still questioned. Women’s motives in going to college were suspect. “It was feared that the coed was more interested in romance than in Romance languages. And she was distracting to men. She had to be restricted, locked in the dormitory by ten o’clock at night. Also, her manners needed polishing.”

Late one Saturday night after the Colorado College football team won a big game, a long line of men students approached the Women’s Quadrangle, where four women’s dormitories enclosed a large grassy area. The men wanted to come into the main women’s dorm, Bemis Hall, and dance with the women students in the lounge.

It was a direct challenge to the rule that no man could be in the women’s dorms after 10 p.m.

The women students in the dorms liked the idea of afterhours dancing with the men. “Upstairs the women were running through the corridors, calling to each other, climbing out on window ledges and roofs, and clapping their hands in unison” to encourage the men students onward.

Thinking fast, the dean of women said to the men, “How would you like it if the women came out, instead, and danced with you on the lawn?”

The idea was stunning. Never before had the women students been allowed out of their dorms late at night for a social event. A piano was carried out to the center of the quadrangle. Soon the grassy lawn was filled with young men and women gyrating to the fast-paced dances of the day.

A bonfire of stray pieces of wood gathered from around the campus gave a flickering and shadowy appearance to the late-night goings on. The dancers looked ghostlike, turning and twisting beneath a low-hanging moon.

It was the 1920s, so there were no repercussions or raised eyebrows to the dean of women letting the men and women students dance outdoors late at night. In the spirit of the time, a taboo limiting women’s behavior had been suspended, although not removed.

Later on, the wish of the men students to be with the women students after dormitory doors were closed and locked for the night evolved into the Sunday night serenades. Selected groups of men students would sneak into the women’s quadrangle late Sunday night and loudly play music and sing. Pickup bands would play the latest popular jazz tunes and quartets and small choruses would do the singing.

The men, concealed in trucks and sedans, coasted their vehicles stealthily into the quadrangle. Their presence was not suspected until loud kettledrums or some other musical device announced their arrival. Some nights skyrockets streaked upward through the air or red flares lit up the night.

Dean of Women Mabel Barbee Lee could hear the tapping of feet and the laughter of girls dancing to the music by the men on the flat roof above the Bemis Hall lounge. The spectacle often lasted a full hour.

Competition was strong. Groups of men weak in musical talent “resorted to desperate measures for the limelight. Hula dancers, blues singers, fire eaters and contortionists were commonplace.”

Memoirs written by Colorado College alumni of the 1920s often refer to the Sunday night serenades as some of their warmest memories of their college years.

But Dean Lee knew what was ahead for the rebellious college students of the 1920s. “And the stormy young rebels, where are they now? Scattered over the world and across the country. Solid citizens with families, living in white cottages on broad, elm-lined streets.”

The “Roaring Twenties” have become one of the most popular eras in American history. Musical plays such as “The Boyfriend” and “Chicago” give the impression that the 1920s were a fun time to be alive and, above all, be in college.

But we are more concerned with the serious side of the 1920s for women's liberation. We think the advances made in terms of women's personal freedom, and the right of women to make their own decisions about their lives, were very important. The 1920s were a key moment in women's history.