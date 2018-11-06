As was the case in Colorado in 2014, more women than men this year have turned out to vote.
Women have cast nearly 52 percent of the ballots counted so far — roughly the same as in 2014, said Judd Choate, state elections director for the Colorado Secretary of State's office.
As of 10 a.m., state election judges reported no issues, and vote counting appeared to being smoothly, said Lynn Bartels, spokeswoman for the Colorado Secretary of State's office.
"We haven't seen any problems, just a steady stream of customers," Bartels said.
Many voters in El Paso County appeared to take their time filling out their ballots and turning them in, with slower-than-expected returns over the weekend giving way to a surge of returned ballots on Monday, said Kristi Ridlen, spokeswoman for the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder.
About 20,000 ballots were delivered yesterday afternoon, pushing the county's ballot total to 207,915.
Of that total, 95,576 were cast by registered Republicans, and 47,525 were cast by Democrats. Another 61,470 were submitted by unaffiliated voters.
"We’ve been busy this morning, which is what we like to see,” Ridlen said. "It’s been a great day.”