With six days left until the election, more women than men have cast ballots in El Paso County and across Colorado, say data released by the Secretary of State’s Office.
Colorado’s female voters outnumber males, and some pundits predicted the national political landscape would energize more women to vote.
As of Wednesday, ballots had been received from about 486,000 women, including about 193,000 Democrats and 160,000 Republicans; and from about 458,000 men, including some 136,000 Democrats and 170,000 Republicans. Another 7,000 people with unspecified genders also voted.
In El Paso County, about 53,000 women, 50,500 men and 1,000 people of unknown genders have returned their ballots. As usual in the heavily conservative county, ballots have been received from twice as many Republicans as Democrats — about 50,000 compared with about 25,000.
Unaffiliated voters returned about 28,500 ballots in the county and 277,000 statewide.
County voters who haven’t returned their ballots should take them to a drop-off site, as it’s too late to mail them. All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Drop-off boxes are at the Colorado Springs City Administration Building, 30 S. Nevada Ave.; Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive in northern Colorado Springs; the Fountain Police Department; the Falcon Fire Protection District; Manitou Springs City Hall; and Monument Town Hall, among other sites. For a list of all drop boxes and polling centers, where residents can get a replacement ballot or register and vote, visit epcvotes.com.
As of Oct. 1, Colorado’s active, registered voters consisted of about 1.67 million women, 1.57 million men and about 50,000 people with unspecified genders, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
El Paso County’s share of those voters comprises more than 198,000 women, nearly 183,000 men and about 5,500 people of unknown genders.
More Colorado women than men voted in the last presidential election, state records show, returning nearly 1.5 million ballots compared with about 1.35 million cast by men. Another 36,000 ballots were cast by voters of unknown genders, the records show.