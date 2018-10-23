Walker Stapleton was running a few minutes late for his own party Tuesday morning.
As Women for Walker talked politics with Stapleton’s wife, Jenna, at the Denver home of Meredith and Pete Coors, the Republican nominee for governor was en route after getting his three kids to school.
Some of the group's 200 members said what they like best about Stapleton is that his policies make sense and speak to real life, instead of squishy products of focus groups, talking points or campaign promises.
His messages on families, small businesses, health care and transportation resonate, and politically he talks to women not simply about women, they said.
Katie Wickliff, a mom and former teacher who tutors now, said she likes Stapleton’s education plan because it’s realistic and trims what she sees as excessive administration costs for the sake of teacher pay and classroom support.
Opponents of Democrat Jared Polis say he has made bold promises without a clear way to pay for them, including universal all-day pre-school. Stapleton has said he would reduce administrative costs and look for savings he could steer into classrooms.
“It’s not that I dislike Polis’ plan,” Wickliff said. “I like Walker’s plan better because it’s realistic. I think he actually knows how to work within a budget to pay teachers more.”
Stapleton’s running mate, state Rep. Lang Sias, said even his Democratic friends call Polis’ unfunded policies “50 shades of crazy.”
After he and Stapleton spoke to the crowd of about 100, he was in the kitchen talking with Carolyn Wolvin, who operates Horizon Services, a heating and cooling businesses, with her husband.
He talked about how his late father ran a ceramic tile business out of their basement and took in high school kids at apprentices. Sias said regulations made it hard for his father to make payroll for a dozen employees.
“I like what he’s saying,” Wolvin later said about Sias. “The fees, we always get hit. Like when they extended unemployment benefits in Colorado, that was passed right on the small business owners, another fee, but you could really call it a tax that we pay twice a year now. It’s tough.”
The Polis campaign declined to respond to Sias’ “crazy” comment or about Stapleton’s appeal to his women supporters.
But Colorado Democratic Party spokesman Eric Walker suggested the Women for Walker remember that Stapleton’s support for President Trump also is a support for the president’s comments about women.
“The truth is that Stapleton’s anti-choice agenda would turn back the clock for women in Colorado, not to mention his belief that we should give school funding to prisons and repeal universal background checks for gun purchases,” he said, citing Democratic rhetoric from the campaign.
AnneMarie Anderson said giving women a voice, especially on sexual harassment, is overdue.
“I don’t think that’s Republican or Democrat, how you treat women,” said Anderson, a Republican. “I like that there’s measurable accountability for that, but the question is: Where do we go now?”
She said Democrats have sought to make it a partisan campaign tool.
“We’ve politicized the environment,” she said. “Well, I love nature. I don’t want to pollute nature. Things that are scientific aren’t necessarily political.
“Just like with #MeToo, if you politicize something for an agenda, it’s not going to purely serve the victim.”
Jenna Stapleton said that when she and Meredith Coors started putting together Women for Walker, they “went out on a limb a little bit” and recruited members who weren’t the expected rock-ribbed Republicans.
She said it wasn’t difficult to find women who support her husband’s thinking on issues that affect them every day.
“Women care about the same issues as men,” she said. “Walker cares about families. He cares about health care and safety, and he cares about transportation. Education is a huge issue to him.”
She said two issues unite everyone: the economy and taxes. “We should support people who have a plan who don’t intend to raises taxes on families to pay for it,” she said.