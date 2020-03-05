A 29-year-old hairstylist who recently severed ties with a husband she called abusive was one of two women who died Thursday after a domestic violence incident in north Colorado Springs, according to the woman’s employer.
Police found a woman dead, and a woman and a man injured after they were called shortly after 2 a.m. to the 6600 block of Palace Drive, near North Academy Boulevard and East Woodmen Road. The second woman died at a hospital. A police news release did not identify the victims.
But according to Elizabeth Backstrom, the owner of J. Gregory Salon, one of the victims was Annie Scott, also known as Annie Clark, a stylist there since 2011. The other was her mother, Backstrom said.
Scott had spoken at work about her struggles with her estranged husband, whom she had accused of breaking her arm, among other attacks on her.
“We all loved her,” Backstrom said. “She had a big heart. She was caring.”
She said Annie Scott’s stepfather visited the salon on Thursday and said both his stepdaughter and her mother were killed.
Police spokesman Sgt. Jason Newton declined to confirm the relationship between the three victims, and he didn’t name a suspect.
Backstrom said Scott’s mother had recently moved in with her daughter in a bid to protect her from her estranged husband.
Court records show the attack came just more than a week after Scott petitioned for a divorce from Timothy Ray Scott on Feb. 25. She previously filed for divorce from him in 2018, but dropped her bid.
Timothy Scott couldn’t be reached for comment. He has not been charged in Thursday’s attacks, court records show.
Backstrom said Annie Scott “always wanted to give him a second chance.”
“I know she was afraid of him,” Backstrom said. “He kept promising to be better, to do better, to get help, to not do this anymore. He made her those promises. But, empty promises.”
Annie Scott cared for her estranged husband’s 11-year-old daughter, and her love for the girl was one reason why Scott was reluctant to leave him, Backstrom said.
The day before she was killed, Annie Scott seemed happy and relieved that her husband was out of her life, Backstrom said.
But her co-workers knew something wasn’t right Thursday when one of the salon’s stylists saw Annie Scott’s apartment on the morning news, Backstrom said.
Police didn’t say how the three were attacked. But Gazette news partner KKTV reported that gunfire and stabbings were involved.
As of Thursday evening, the man who was injured remained at a hospital, police said. His condition wasn’t available.
In a petition for a protective order filed Nov. 21, 2016, Annie Scott — then known as Clark — alleged she was in “imminent danger” from Timothy Scott and sought protection for domestic abuse, stalking and physical assault. A judge ordered Timothy Scott to stay away from her home and J. Gregory Salon on Tejon Street. Court records show the protective order was vacated in January 2017.
In the petition, Annie Scott described several incidents dating to January 2016. In one of them, she said Timothy Scott hid in her bushes about 4 a.m., before popping her tires and trying to break in through her apartment’s second-floor balcony. At the time, she lived on Dublin Boulevard.
In another incident, she said Timothy Scott broke her windshield and threatened to kill her. She alleged that she broke her wrist trying to push him away.
Annie Scott also described an August 2016 incident when Timothy Scott came to her house uninvited and banged on her door and threw rocks at her window for four hours until police came. A month later, she said he punched her in the temple twice and choked her until she couldn’t breathe. When she tried to leave, he picked her up and put her back in his house.
“I think the system needs to be changed to keep these men locked up because look what they do,” Backstrom said.
Court records show that Timothy Ray Scott was cited Feb. 4 for assault, violating a criminal protective order, obstructing telephone service, harassment and child abuse — all misdemeanors. Five days later, he was cited for violating a civil protective order, which a clerk said was related to domestic violence.
No further details were available, including the identity of the alleged victim or victims.
A request made by The Gazette for police reports related to calls made by Annie Scott was not returned by Thursday evening.
According to a report released by the Colorado Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board last December, at least 43 people died as a result of domestic violence in 2018. Nearly half of the victims were women killed by a current or former male partner, the report showed.
Annie Scott was being remembered as a caring woman with a soft spot for her two pitbulls, Tookie and Zeus, Backstrom said.
The Gazette's Erin Prater contributed to this story.