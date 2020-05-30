A woman was shot and killed in a Colorado Springs parking lot early Friday morning, authorities said.

Colorado Springs police said Friday that about 1 a.m., officers received a call about a woman with a serious gunshot wound being driven to a hospital. Police said they were told she was shot in a parking lot in the 4600 block of Hinsdale Way.

The woman, whose name was not released, later died of her wounds, police said.

No arrests have been announced and no suspect descriptions have been released.

If ruled a homicide, the woman's death will be the 20th homicide in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were seven.

The woman's death was the second homicide in Colorado Springs in the span of one week. The Friday before, a 30-year-old man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting at Memorial Park during a vigil.

Anyone with information can call police at 719-444-7000 or to remain anonymous, 719-634-7867.