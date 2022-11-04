Colorado Springs police are investigating the death of a woman on the city's west side Thursday night.

Police responded to "an urgent call for service" around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the 1200 block of West Colorado Avenue.

When police arrived they discovered a deceased female "suffering obvious trauma and external injuries."

According to Gazette news partner KKTV, the death is being investigated as a shooting fatality.

The name of the victim was not released as of late Friday morning.

Police said that this is an active investigation, and no arrests have been made.

Also on Thursday, police said one person died after a stabbing at Dorchester Park, south of downtown. Police responded to a call around 7:15 p.m. of a reported stabbing.

If both deaths are classified as homicides, they would be the 41st and 42nd to be investigated by police in the city, according to spokesperson Robert Tornabene. In 2021, 44 homicides were reported in Colorado Springs, Tornabene said.

Editor's note: This story has been updated multiple times.